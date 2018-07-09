Schools and Colleges Shut in Mumbai After Heavy Rains

#Maharashtra: Visuals of waterlogged streets from Nala Sopara in Palghar. Several regions of the state have been waterlogged following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/WPBw6RT6mr — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

As we step into another week, it’s Monday blues for Mumbai residents, who are facing a harrowing time due to waterlogging and traffic snarls following incessant rain since last night.Heavy rainfall has flooded low-lying areas of Parel, Dharavi, Matunga and King's Circle in Mumbai and towns in the neighbouring Thane district (including Diva, Dombivali, Kalyan and Ambernath), Virar and Vasai.Meteorological Department had predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and Palghar on Monday. It has also issued a five-day weather alert for Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa.Education Minister Vinod Tawde has declared precautionary holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai.PRO of Western Railway said that trains are being run at restricted speed in Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. “There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes,” he added.Trains in Nala Sopara were halted on UP fast line due to water reaching over 180 mm. There was a delay of nearly 15 minutes in suburban trains. Other three lines were also running at restricted speed.Several BEST buses have been diverted at various places in Mumbai. Buses from Sakinaka and Kamani via LBS Road, Asalpha were diverted due to waterlogging in Bail bazaar Kamani.Jet Airways has issued a waiver on penalties for "date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any)".According to IMD, Colaba received 170.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours between 8.30 am Sunday and 8.30 am Monday, which was its highest for this season. Santa Cruz received 122.0 mm of rainfall.Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station has also been waterlogged. The roads in King's Circle, Sathe bridge, Kurla kajupada and Suman Nagar have been submerged one feet into water, while Mulund Sonapur Junction is half a feet in water. On the other hand, traffic had to be diverted in Andheri subway due to waterlogging.Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management authority has issued advisories for Assam, Mumbai, Goa, Uttarakhand and others as more rains are expected.In the neighbouring district of Gujarat, heavy rains in parts of Valsad and Dangs districts in southern part over the past 24 hours has resulted in waterlogging in several areas of Umargam Taluka.