Heavy Rains in Mumbai: Local Train Services Hit, 'Dabbawallahs' Suspend Work

Due to very heavy water accumulation in adjoining areas of Rly tracks & upto 200 mm water above rail level on rail lines at Nallasopara, train movement between Vasai Road - Virar is suspended till further information. Trains running from Churchgate-Vasai Road with delay. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

Due to very heavy water level on fast lines at Nallasopara due to very heavy rains, UP trains 12928,12268,22904,19708,22946,19218,19022,22928,12904,12962,12902,19024,12956,12215,12972,22564,MEMU 69174 & 69164 hv been regulated at various stns at/beyond Virar. @drmbct #WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

Mumbaikars continue to face a harrowing time with incessant rainfall bringing various services to a halt. While the city's iconic 'Dabbwallahs' or lunch box carriers suspended their services on Tuesday, local trains between Vasai and Virar came to a halt due to heavy rains."We did not collect the tiffins today (Tuesday), because of the water logging across the city. Our people find hard to wade through their cycle in knee-deep water," Mumbai Dabbawalhahs Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar said.The India Meteorological Department said it is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours with India’s financial capital receiving five times the average rainfall on Monday.Normal life has been crippled in Mumbai and neighbouring towns with trains and road transport coming to a standstill in the wake of heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day."Since last night, over 200 mm rainfall has been recorded which led to water logging on railway tracks and considering the passengers' safety, train services have been stopped till the water level on the track recedes," a senior railway official said. He said that de-watering efforts are being made by the water pumping machines to flush the water.The Met department said that more rains is very likely at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between Monday to Friday.The fast line local train services have been halted in Nallasopara as authorities say that the tracks have been submerged in water.Vehicles on many roads were seen crawling because of the rainfall and low visibility. Potholes compounded the problem. A local resident tweeted saying that he has been stuck in his house since two days due to incessant rainfall.As many as 87 local services on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) were cancelled on Monday due to the heavy rain, said officials. Schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai, while the Mumbai University said examinations will be rescheduled for students who could not appear for them on Monday.