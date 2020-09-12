Heavy Rains In Saurashtra-Kutch, Guj Gets 124 Pc Of Season Avg

Ahmedabad: Parts of Saurashtra-Kutch region in Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Saturday after a brief dry spell, with one taluka getting 107 millimetres in eight hours. The state has received around 124 per cent of average annual rainfall this season so far, officials said.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between Monday and Wednesday next week. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), some areas in Saurashtra districts like Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch and Jamnagar received heavy rainfall on Saturday, with Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka getting 107 mm rainfall in eight hours till 4 pm Saturday.

During this period, it said, Bhuj and Anjar talukas of Kutch district received 89mm and 55 mm rainfall respectively. With this, Gujarat has so far receive 1,027.19 mm rain, which is 123.61 per cent of average annual rainfall, it said.

Kutch district received 257.58 per cent of annual average rainfall of 412 mm, followed by Saurashtra with 166.41 per cent, north Gujarat 107.85 per cent and south Gujarat 105.21 per cent, the SEOC said. However, east central Gujarat has got just 90.63 per cent of average annual rainfall.

SOEC data showed that out of 1027.19 mm rainfall the state has received so far during the current season, 644.51 mm was received in August alone. A majority of the 251 talukas in the state have received over 500 mm rainfall, with 102 of them getting over 1,000 mm, while 18 talukas have seen rainfall between 251- 500mm.

The India Meteorological Department’s Ahmedabad centre has said between Monday and Wednesday, parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, as well as light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the district over the next five days.

