district issued an order on Friday, prohibiting Saturday’s pilgrimage to the famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of continuous rainfall and the rising water levels in major rivers, including Pamba.

The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall for coastal Karnataka and North interior Karnataka till November 23. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana might get scattered rains until then. In Tamil Nadu, heavy rain at one or two places today is forecasted in six districts, including the Niligirs, Erode and Perambalur. Chennai may receive light rain till Sunday and the maximum temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius.

