Heavy Rains in Telangana, Chief Minister Takes Stock of Heavy Showers from Delhi

As about 20 districts were hit by rains and floods for several days, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is camping in Delhi, on Tuesday asked Chief Secretary Someh Kumar and district collectors to plunge into immediate action.

From Delhi, KCR held a virtual meeting with them and sought timely steps to prevent any casualties of life and property. He directed timely action to save the flood and rain hit people by shifting them to safer places.

The CM instructed that the official machinery be on high alert and take all the required measures.

All officials and employees of the municipal administration, panchayat raj, roads and buildings, electricity departments were asked to be on alert. The CM said that the people living in the low-lying areas should not be put to any difficulties and for this irrigation department officials should take all the necessary measures. The officials should also make alternative arrangements and take up rehabilitation measures. He also wanted the NDRF and disaster management teams to be put on standby.

The CM directed public representatives to stay put in their respective constituencies and coordinate the measures between the administration and people.

The CM asked people to stay indoors especially those living in the low-lying areas to be safe

