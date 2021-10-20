Heavy Rains, Landslides Hit Darjeeling and Kalimpong Areas; Tourists Stranded

Incessant rains and landslides have hit more than 18 places in Darjeeling and Kalimpong areas causing huge destruction making life miserable. The worst-affected areas are Lava and Lolegaon of Kalimpong.

It is reported that a lot of tourists are stranded in the region and support has been provided to them by the Government Civil Defence Team. The toy train services were suspended due to rainfall and landslide. People have noticed cracks at various buildings and homes, even at the SDO Government Bungalow, in the Darjeeling area.

It was reported that one security guard is missing from the area and the police and fire brigade are doing search operations. The authorities are working hard to bring normalcy to the area and have advised tourists not to visit Darjeeling for the next 2 days.

People who are stranded on their way to Darjeeling are being looked after by the administration, local homestays have been arranged for them. On National Highway 10, at least in four places, landslides have been reported.

On way to Gangtok, the pillars of the Rangoon bridge has been damaged. Today, the Teesta river has released less water and if the rain stops then administration work will be easy to be carried out.

The police have given the helpline numbers

Control room -03542252057, 9083270435

Darjeeling -9083270413, 9083270405

Kurseong – 9083270415, 9083270411

Rural (Naxalbari, Khoribari, Phansidewa) – 9083270410, 9083270407.

Anit Thapa, the founder of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajathantrik Morcha, has also started helpline numbers but the situation is worsening there.

