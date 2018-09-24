Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru; Suburbs, Roads Flooded

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru and surrounding districts on Monday inundating several low-lying areas, uprooting trees and flooding roads, an official said on Monday."Bengaluru got an average of 4 cm rains due to the southwest monsoon, which is still active over the state," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bengaluru Director CS Patil told IANS in Bengaluru.The rains are expected to continue over next five days, the official said.The downpour, which began on Sunday evening, continued till the early on Monday.The overnight rains, which were as heavy as 20 cm in certain regions of the city, uprooted many trees and flooded many homes and roads."We have been receiving distress calls from people in the southern suburbs of the city reporting flooding of roads and the basements of their apartment buildings," an official from the city's civic authority said.The civic body officials have been clearing several uprooted trees in various parts of the city which were blocking vehicular movement.Several storm water drains were also overflowing due to the heavy monsoon.