INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Districts of Karnataka, Authorities Issue Yellow Alert

Fruits and vegetables kept at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Baikampady was washed away. (Credit: ANI Twitter)

Fruits and vegetables kept at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Baikampady was washed away. (Credit: ANI Twitter)

The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rains for the next two days also due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

  • PTI Mangaluru
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Share this:

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

The rains that began on Sunday evening came as a relief from the hot weather, but also caused damage in some parts, prompting authorities to issue a yellow alert in the coast till Tuesday.

The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rains for the next two days also due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

In Udupi district, a 20-year old man was killed when a house collapsed due to lightning at Katapady Sunday night, police sources said.

A large number of fruits and vegetables kept at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Baikampady here were washed away in heavy rains this morning, causing losses to vendors

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading