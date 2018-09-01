Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, 30 People Rescued as Bus Breaks Down on Flooded Road

#Visuals of passengers being rescued from a bus that got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area, following heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi. All 30 passengers have been rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/ZnLPXc0wp1 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

Traffic is affected on R/A Rajendra Prasad Road, DBG Road Under Ajmeri Gate Flyover, Rohtak Road near Liberty Cinema, Rajaram Kohli Road, GT Karnal Road, Nalah Road, Guru Nanak Road Minto Road — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018

Delhi: Traffic jam near ITO in Delhi due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in parts of the city pic.twitter.com/GUwSc0XcIt — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

Very strange it raining heavily in south Delhi and every thing is filled up @SkymetWeather but our taps are dry. No water for past 36hrs in south Delhi. Hope somebody thinks of rain water harvesting. @ArvindKejriwal @DineshMohaniya @DelhiJalBoard pic.twitter.com/UPzkM5F7vJ — D_ (@bakshisunny) September 1, 2018

Flooded Delhi. Underpasses, subways, traffic junctions and roads. All flooded with reasonable rains. Silt not removed from drains caused flood scenerio. All civic agencies may blame each other, #Delhi citizens suffer. Thank God it is a Saturday weekend. #DelhiRains #Monsoon #Rain — Act India - Karm Bharat (@actindia) September 1, 2018

Commuters in Delhi had to face a harrowing on Saturday morning after heavy rains logged several roads. Nearly 30 people were left stranded on a flooded road in Yamuna Bazar after a state bus broke down.The 30 passengers stuck at Ring road near Hanuman Mandir had to wade through thigh-deep waters to get to safety, even as police officers came to their rescue.The temperature is likely to remain low as the city is set to receive more rains on Sunday. The fresh downpour this morning has brought some relief from the hot and humid weather. However, the waterlogged roads caused inconvenience to many commuters, despite it being an off day for most office-goers.The Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to avoid the stretch near Shyam Lal College in Shahdara as water had logged under a railway bridge, temporarily affecting traffic.Other stretches that need to be avoided are Mathura Road Shershah Road, Mathura Road to Bhairon Road, Mathura Road Purana Quila Road, Road no. 57 Bihari Colony Under Railway Bridge, Maharshi Raman Marg, 11 Murti,Teen Murti Marg, Hanuman Setu, Ring Road, Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near Post office and Punchkuyan Road near Bagga Link.In its weather report on Friday, private forecast service, Skymet, had said that the axis of the monsoon trough is running along the foothills of the Himalayas and is expected to oscillate due to which rains are expected over the national capital.The report further said that a cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas due to which "situation has become more conducive for heavy spells of rainfall over Delhi during the next three days out of which Sunday will see the most amount of rainfall".The residents took to Twitter to share their feeling of respite after the drop in temperature. Many also narrated their ordeal, highlighting the poor civic conditions, waterlogging and traffic.Three days ago, heavy downpour had thrown traffic out of gear in Haryana's Gurgaon as morning commuters got stuck in traffic snarls, including an over five-kilometer jam on a road between Hero Honda Chowk and Khirki Daula Toll Plaza.