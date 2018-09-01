GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, NCR: Pleasant Weekend Ahead as Fresh Spell Brings Down Humidity

In its weather report on Friday, private forecast service, Skymet, had said that the axis of the monsoon trough is running along the foothills of the Himalayas and is expected to oscillate due to which rains are expected over the national capital.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2018, 9:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, NCR: Pleasant Weekend Ahead as Fresh Spell Brings Down Humidity
New Delhi: Pedestrians use an umbrella during monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Residents in Delhi and National Capital Region woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning as heavy rains lashed the area. The temperature is likely to remain low as the city is set to receive more rains on Sunday.

Despite being a weekend, waterlogging in many areas has affected traffic. The Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to avoid the stretch near Shyam Lal College in Shahdara as water had logged under a railway bridge, temporarily affecting traffic.

Other stretches that need to be avoided are Mathura Road Shershah Road, Mathura Road to Bhairon Road, Mathura Road Purana Quila Road, Road no. 57 Bihari Colony Under Railway Bridge, Maharshi Raman Marg, 11 Murti,Teen Murti Marg, Hanuman Setu, Ring Road, Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near Post office and Punchkuyan Road near Bagga Link.





In its weather report on Friday, private forecast service, Skymet, had said that the axis of the monsoon trough is running along the foothills of the Himalayas and is expected to oscillate due to which rains are expected over the national capital.

The report further said that a cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas due to which "situation has become more conducive for heavy spells of rainfall over Delhi during the next three days out of which Sunday will see the most amount of rainfall".

The residents took to Twitter to share their feeling of respite after the drop in temperature. Many also narrated their ordeal, highlighting the poor civic conditions, waterlogging and traffic.








Three days ago, heavy downpour had thrown traffic out of gear in Haryana's Gurgaon as morning commuters got stuck in traffic snarls, including an over five-kilometer jam on a road between Hero Honda Chowk and Khirki Daula Toll Plaza.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 23
    SILVER
  • 29
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 65
Loading...