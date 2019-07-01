Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Train Services Hit Due to Waterlogging
Due to heavy rains in Palghar, and a rail track suffering damage near Lonavala,17 long-distance trains of the Western Railway and more than 10 of the Central Railway (CR) were cancelled in the morning.
A scene from the water-logged street after the heavy downpour in Mumbai. (Image: Manish/News18)
Mumbai: Heavy rains during the night and on Monday morning in Mumbai and its outskirts inundated low-lying areas, delayed trains and slowed down vehicular movement on roads.
Several local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were cancelled or short-terminated as a temporary bamboo structure erected for civil work fell on an overhead wire near the Marine Lines station on the Western line, an official said.
The weather station in Santacruz recorded 91 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, predicting more showers in the city and in the parched Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra.
The vehicular movement from suburbs towards south Mumbai and the Bandra-Kurla Complex, where several corporate houses and private companies are located, was slow due to the incessant showers. There was waterlogging at several pockets in the suburbs, due to which trains were running slow on the Central line as well, another official said.
In view of the heavy rains in Palghar district of Maharashtra and a rail track suffering damage near Lonavala hill station in Pune, 17 long-distance trains of the Western Railway (WR) and more than 10 of the Central Railway (CR) were cancelled in the morning, the official said.
Due to submergence of rail tracks at a few places in Palghar, some trains were also short-terminated, a WR official said. A goods train derailed in the early hours of Monday in the Western Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, affecting the movement of several long-distance trains going towards Pune and western Maharashtra, a CR official said.
Some trains were also short-terminated and others diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad section. The shuttle train services between Mumbai and Pune were also affected, the official said. Thousands of state government employees and private staff were not able to go to work, a government official said.
A citizen who uses the Western Express Highway regularly said a number of potholes on the road posed problems for commuters, adding that it exposed the poor quality of repair works done by the civic body.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding
- Bangladesh Doctor Says Transferred to Rural Area for Criticising Skipper Mortaza
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s