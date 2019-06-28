Waterlogged Streets, Traffic Woes for Mumbaikars as Heavy Rains Lash Maximum City
Instances of waterlogging were also widely shared on social media to draw the attention of authorities to the fact that infrastructure was already crumbling on the first day of heavy rains.
Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. (Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains on Friday, with monsoon showers leading to waterlogging and flooding in parts of the city that caused massive traffic congestion.
Juhu, Mulund, Vile Parle and neighbouring areas of Thane, Vasai and Virar also witnessed morning spell. The minimum and maximum temperatures of the city at present are 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius, respectively, while relative humidity is at around 88 per cent.
Though the rains brought some respite from the soaring temperature, waterlogged roads left many stranded. Pictures of the Western Express Highway showed rows of cars as traffic came to a standstill.
Local train and flight operations, however, continue to run smoothly. "There was only one diversion around 9 in the morning," Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after reports of low visibility.
In Maharashtra’s Nashik district, two people, including a teenager, were killed in a rain-related incidents early on Friday morning. To avoid similar mishaps, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned the public against opening manholes in water-logged streets.
According to Skymet, Mumbai will witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24-36 hours.
