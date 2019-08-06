Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Delhi Causing Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging

New Delhi: Traffic to came to a halt as rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday morning. The Safdarjung Observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. The Palam Observatory received 38.5 mm rainfall.

Commuters experienced severe traffic snarls en route to their offices. Those coming from Noida were stuck in jams on the DND flyover, Akshardham road and the ITO crossing.

There was waterlogging on stretches of Rohtak Road, near Tis Hazari court, from Khyber Pass towards Model Town. Traffic was also affected from on the stretch towards the Nigam Bodh Ghat due to waterlogging near Kela Ghat.

A tree fell on the stretch between the Maharani Bagh and Ashram leading to traffic chaos.

There was obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from the Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS due to breakdown of large goods vehicle near Safdarjung Hospital.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rains. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius and a high of 37.4 degrees.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.