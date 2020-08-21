Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Gujarat, Over 130 Roads Shut for Traffic

As many as 131 roads in Gujarat, including a national highway and seven state highways, were shut for traffic as rains continued to lash several parts of the state on Friday, officials said.

With the formation of a low-pressure area, some parts of the state are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Incessant rainfall since Friday morning resulted in water-logging in several parts of the state.

A release issued by the state government said that moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in Kutch, north and south Gujarat regions on Friday.

Umergam taluka of Valsad district received 132 mm of rain between 6 am and 2 pm, followed by Mehsana taluka of Mehsana district (95 mm), Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district (90 mm), Kadi of Mehsana(82 mm), Jalalpore of Navsari (76 mm) and Dediapada of Narmada district (68 mm), it said.

As a result, 131 roads in the state- a national highway in Kutch and seven state highways- one each in Kutch, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Junagadh, Porbandar and Gir Somnath districts- were shut for traffic movement, an official statement said.

All others are internal and village roads, it added. The Meteorological Centre here predicted heavy rains in parts of Gujarat on August 22 and 23.

"A well-marked low pressure area is currently over the eastern Madhya Pradesh and it is moving towards Gujarat. This system would bring widespread rain here on August 22 and 23" said Director of the Met Centre, Jayanta Sarkar.

Some parts of the state, including Kutch, would get heavy to very rainfall during the next two days, he added.

"Owing to incessant rains since the beginning of this month, Gujarat has already received 89 per cent of the season's average rainfall," he said.