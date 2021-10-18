Heavy Rains Lash Several States, 5 Killed in U'khand; Red Alert for 10 Dams in Kerala

Heavy rains on Monday lashed several parts of north India, including Uttarakhand, where five people were killed in rain-related incidents, while a red alert for 10 dams was issued in Kerala due to incessant downpour in the southern state.
In Delhi, the month of October this year has been the wettest since 1960, when the city had recorded 93. Read More
A link road was blocked in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains on Monday, a disaster management official said. According to information received from Kinnaur district, the link road from National Highway-05 to Moorang has been blocked due to flash floods at Khogpa Nullah in Moorang Tehsil.
Three labourers from Nepal died and two were injured with incessant rains lashing Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day on Monday as the authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. The labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal near Lansdowne in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said. They had been engaged in a hotel construction work in the area. The injured were admitted to the Kotdwar base hospital, he said.
The month of October this year has been the wettest in the city since 1960, when the national capital had recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall. This year, 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in the city in October. According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the month of October in 1910 had recorded 185.9 mm of rainfall, 238.2 mm of rainfall in 1954, 236.2 mm of rainfall in 1956 and 93.4 mm of rainfall in 1960. In 2004, 89 mm rainfall was recorded in October. On Sunday, the national capital recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall, the fourth highest in a day, according to data. In 1910, Delhi had recorded 152.4 mm of rainfall on a single day in October while 172.7 mm of rainfall was received in 24 hours in 1954.In 1956, the national capital had recorded 111 mm of rainfall in a single day. Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.
Most parts of Madhya Pradesh received rains in the last 24 hours and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also postponed his campaign tour on Monday to Khandwa, for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll there, due to the rough weather, officials said. Almost the entire state received post-monsoon showers in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday and more rains are likely over the next couple of days, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal office, told PTI. “Western parts of MP received more rainfall than the eastern areas,” he said. The overnight rains caused slush at the venue where the CM was supposed to address public meetings, ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll in Khandwa on October 30, the official said, adding that there was also a forecast of more rain in the area.
Amidst tragic news pouring in of people going missing in landslides and bodies being found after the heavy rains which lashed the state in the last three days, there was a pleasant development of a couple both health workers braving flooded roads here and reaching their wedding hall in a large aluminium cooking vessel to get married on Monday. READ MORE
Uttarakhand | Gangotri in Uttarkashi district receives rainfall
IMD has issued a Red alert for ‘heavy rainfall’ in the State today pic.twitter.com/cCzB09XGqh
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes stock of the situation arising in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state and directed all the district magistrates to give an hourly report of the rain and traffic situation in their respective districts: CMO
The state government of Uttarakhand has halted the Char Dham Yatra temporarily due to heavy rains across the state. The MeT department has issued warning for three days from October 17-19
Kerala | Changanassery Road waterlogged following heavy rainfall in Kottayam pic.twitter.com/KsmS0eivDd
Kerala Weather Update: Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district.
Uttarakhand | Upper reaches of Badrinath receive snowfall following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/iJKi2MbmQt
Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall. Losar, Baralacha, Kunzum in Spiti experienced snowfall due to which Manali Leh, NH 003, and Manali Kaza NH 505 have been closed. The police administration has issued a warning not to take vehicles on these roads.
The upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains since Sunday bringing the temperatures down. Meteorological Department officials said that some higher reaches in Kashmir including Z-Gali, Razdan top, Peer ki Gali, Sadhna Top, and Zojila received fresh light snowfall.
Gangotri, Yamunotri national highway blocked due to landslide near Nagun Barrior region in Uttarkashi district. The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in Chamoli district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar.
Intense spells of rain have also been reported across northwest India, south peninsular India, and East India. Tamil Nadu also saw three death yesterday as a result of heavy rain-related incidents, with two bodies recovered in the Namakkal district and one in Kanyakumari.
Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West UP and Haryana on 17th & 18th as a result of WD interaction with low level easterlies.
Cloud drifting towards West UP and southeast Haryana from the Low Pressure area over Telangana begins from today afternoon 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lm3X1oCtZt
A forecast on Sunday from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the AQI is likely to “improve significantly and touch the moderate category” on Monday, mostly due to wind direction being from the eastern side and moderate rainfall. Owing to rainfall and change in wind direction, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s air quality was only 2% on Sunday, compared to 14% on Saturday.” The ‘effective’ fire count was 815 on Sunday, down from 1,572 active fire counts. READ MORE
As many as 25 people died in Kerala as floods, triggered by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of several districts, wreaked havoc in the state. Fourteen deaths were reported from Kottayam district and eight from Idukki. In another incident, a child drowned in Kozhikode.
Heavy rainfall also lashed several parts of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Due to heavy downpour, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan postponed his campaign tour to Khandwa for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll there, while in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s rally had to be cancelled in Budhana town as the venue was submerged in rainwater.
Authorities in Uttarakhand advised Chardham pilgrims, who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh by Sunday, not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.
Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others injured in rain-related incidents in the state. The labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal near Lansdowne in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said, adding that the injured were admitted to the Kotdwar base hospital.
In Selkhola in Champawat district, two people were killed when their house collapsed, following a landslide, the State Emergency Operation Centre said. Passenger vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Chandrabhaga bridge, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat in Dehradun to take weather updates and know the conditions of roads and highways. In Kerala, where heavy rains have claimed 22 lives till Sunday, water levels are rising in the catchment areas.
A red alert was issued in respect of 10 dams in Kerala, two shutters of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta were opened and pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has been put on hold for now, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said. After a review meeting held at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate to assess the situation, Rajan and state Health Minister Veena George said that it has been decided to open the Kakki dam to release around 100-200 cumex water, which would increase the water level of Pampa river by around 15 centimetres.
They said the decision was taken in view of the water level in the dam increasing beyond the danger levels and also taking into consideration the heavy rains expected from October 20, which might worsen the situation if some water is not released now.
In view of the expected worsening of the weather from October 20 till 24, according to IMD information, they said it would not be possible to permit pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for the Thula Masam poojas for which the shrine had been opened from October 16.
Heavy rains lashed Delhi, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging at several places in the city. The minimum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.
Delhi recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. In the city this year, 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in October. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall, the fourth highest in a day, according to data.
A link road from National Highway-05 to Moorang was blocked due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur district at Khogpa Nullah in Moorang Tehsil, a disaster management official said.
In Madhya Pradesh, almost the entire state received post-monsoon showers in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am. More rains are likely over the next couple of days in the state, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal office, told PTI.
Chief Minister Chouhan postponed his Monday visit to Khandwa due to the inclement weather, an official from Chief Minister’s Office said, adding that the overnight rains caused slush at the venue where Chouhan was supposed to address public meetings.
Incessant rains with one or two spells of heavy downpour caused by a low pressure system affected normal life in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast heavy rainfall in all the districts of south Bengal, where inclement weather prevailed on Monday and Tuesday.
In Uttar Pradesh, districts like Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut have received heavy rainfall since Sunday morning, which has led to waterlogging and electricity supply disruption in several parts of these districts. Rajasthan also witnessed light to moderate rainfall at many places, while isolated areas received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, the MeT Department said.
Odisha braced for heavy rain as a low-pressure area (Lopar) formed over the Gangetic West Bengal. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into deep sea off the Odisha coast till Tuesday as squally weather with wind speed of 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely over north Bay of Bengal.
It issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts till 8.30 am of Tuesday.
With inputs from PTI.
