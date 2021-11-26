Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu, Orange Alert in Chennai; Puducherry Among 24 Districts to Shut Schools

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, including capital city Chennai and Thoothukodi, since Thursday. Following the continuous rainfall, 24 districts administrations have announced leave to educational institutions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘Orange’ alert for Chennai on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, all schools and colleges will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rains, Minister of Education A Namassivayam said in a statement.

In Thoothukodi, Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple was fully inundated and Ramanathapuram district, too, has been receiving heavy downpour.

Ramanathapuram District Collector held a meeting of officials of various departments and the situation of low-lying areas of the district including Paramakudi, and R.S. Mangalam are being constantly monitored by Revenue and Disaster management authorities.

Tourism officials of the district said that since the arrival of northeast monsoon and heavy rains, the flow of pilgrims to the temple town of Rameswaram has taken a beating.

Ramanathapuram district administration has opened a special control room and helpline numbers to the public for any assistance and public can contact helpline number 1077.

Rameswaram recorded 76.20mm rainfall, Pamban 42.10 mm, and Thangachimadam 30.50 mm rains.

Thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi districts and thunderstorm with moderate rains is likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore on Friday.

The IMD had forcast a cyclonic circulation lies over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and rainfall in different parts of the southern states for the next five days. The cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, an IMD press release said.

“Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

