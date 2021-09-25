Heavy Rains Likely In Odisha, Low Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies Into Depression

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24: After witnessing rain fury for nearly a fortnight, Odisha is likely to receive more showers during the next four days with a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal concentrating into a depression, the IMD said in a bulletin on Friday. The depression was nearly 670 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 740 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at 5.30 pm on Friday, the IMD said in its latest bulletin. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory asking officials to remain prepared to tackle any localised flood-like situation or the possibility of landslides in hilly areas, while also ensuring that the control room stays operational round the clock.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph are expected along and off the Odisha coast during the period, the bulletin said. The system is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and intensify further thereafter. The IMD also forecast that the deep depression could take the form of a cyclonic storm which could remain in that shape for two days on Saturday and Sunday before weakening into a depression on Monday.

It is likely to move initially west-northwestwards during next 24 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter and cross south Odishanorth Andhra Pradesh coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by Sunday evening, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in the bulletin. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea and return to the coast by Saturday. The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rain in Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal on Sunday. There is also a likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said.

Parts of Odisha had experienced a flood after a deep depression-induced rainfall lashed the state earlier this month, leaving at least nine people dead and causing flood in Balasore district. Meanwhile, the water resources department said that the water level in most of the rivers was steady or falling.

