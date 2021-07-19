Heavy Rains Likely To End July Dry Spell In Madhya Pradesh

Monday could bring an end to the dry spell of more than two weeks in Madhya Pradesh. Several districts of the state are expected to witness rain showers today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in at least 11 districts on Monday. Rewa, Sagar, Neemuch, Damoh, Ratlam, Chhatarpur, Mandsaur, Betul, Ashoknagar, Agar Malwa and Sheopur. State capital Bhopal is also likely to get some showers throughout the day..

While Madhya Pradesh received a fair share of rains in June, the monsoon turned away its sight from the central state in July. Farmers have much to worry about the lack of rains. According to reports, the dry spell in the first half of July has already impacted the prospects of a good harvest season.

The weather office has noted that the activation of two systems will result in heavy rainfall. The north-south turfline of the monsoon is advancing from Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, and is expected to contribute to Monday’s showers. Moreover, the IMD has predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on July 23. The Bay of Bengal system could also result in continued rainfall later this week.

♦ A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around 23rd July. Under its influence fairly Widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over east and adjoining central India from 22nd July onwards.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 18, 2021

While the people in Madhya Pradesh are hoping for a weather turnaround on Monday, the farming community is the one which has a lot on stake. Around 31 districts of the state have received less than normal rainfall this monsoon season, and if the rains are delayed any further, then farmers would be the first victims. They are waiting for showers as 50 percent plantation of paddy crops have stopped, whereas the soybean crops have also suffered damage.

As most of the districts are clocking a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius, lack of rains may now lead to drought in some of the vulnerable regions in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here