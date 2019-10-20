Heavy Rains Likely to Lash Kerala as North East Monsoon Gets Active, Orange Alert Issued in 9 Districts
Orange (be prepared) alert has been issued on October 20 and 21 in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad Palakkad and Malappuram districts.
A file photo shows children playing near the Kochi in coast in Kerala. (Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of Kerala in the next five days as the North East monsoon became active over the state.
Several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep received heavy showers on Sunday.
Orange (be prepared) alert has been issued on October 20 and 21 in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad Palakkad and Malappuram districts.
While Perinthalamanna in Malappuram district recorded 12 cm rains, Kodungallur in Thrissur 9 cm and Aluva in Ernakulam received 7 cm of rainfall, IMD bulletin said.
Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days.
Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester United vs Liverpool: Salah Out Injured but Alisson Returns, De Gea Fit to Start
- Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right