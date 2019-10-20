Heavy Rains Likely to Lash Kerala as North East Monsoon Gets Active, Orange Alert Issued in 9 Districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of Kerala in the next five days as the North East monsoon became active over the state.

Several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep received heavy showers on Sunday.

Orange (be prepared) alert has been issued on October 20 and 21 in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

While Perinthalamanna in Malappuram district recorded 12 cm rains, Kodungallur in Thrissur 9 cm and Aluva in Ernakulam received 7 cm of rainfall, IMD bulletin said.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days.

Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast.

