Heavy Rains May Lash Many Bihar Districts in Next Three Days

The weather department on Tuesday said that several districts in North Bihar may see heavy rainfall between August 24 and 27. The districts that, according to the weather department, may witness heavy rainfall include eastern Champaran, western Champaran, Araria, Sitamarhi, Purnia, and Supaul. Besides heavy rains, there are also possibilities of lightning in these areas.

The department has alerted the districts of the anticipated rains and asked people to take care of themselves and be safe. Meanwhile, rains in other parts of Bihar have brought some respite for people from the scorching heat. Apart from many parts of Patna, rains lashed Arrah and Buxar on Monday. It rained on Tuesday as well.

With increasing rainfall in many parts of Bihar, there have been reports of an increase in water levels of the Koshi river. Besides, there has also been a discharge of 1 lakh 87 thousand cusecs water from Koshi bairaj. On the other hand, there has been a water discharge of 1 lakh 62 thousand cusecs from Brah region as well. The discharge is continuously increasing in both places.

