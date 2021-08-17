Heavy Rains, No Crop Compensation: Hundreds of MP Farmers Destroy Soybean Crops

Hundreds of farmers in Sehore district, neighbouring Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal are forced to feed their standing soybean crops to cattle or destroying the crops themselves with the help of tractors these days.

The crops turned worthless for them as plants either could not bear fruits or were destroyed by the insects on thousands of acres in hundreds of villages in the district situated barely a few kilometres from Bhopal.

Local farmers claim that the kharif crop was sown timely this year but the showers got stopped after an initial spell of rains in June-July, which led to damages to the crops. Heavy rains also lashed the region.

With the fact that the soybean crop is facing persistent damages for the last five years, the farmers’ condition is worsening with every passing year, local social worker MS Mevada told News18. He went on to claim that farmers also did not get any crop compensation for the last two years for the damages they incurred due to natural disasters.

This year too, the crop got damaged forcing farmers to destroy their crops to clear lands of the unfruitful remains and alternate crops could be sown to minimise damages. This is the prevailing situation in Sehore, said Mevada.

There are scores of villages that have seen 100% destruction of crops this year, he said.

Shanta Bai from village Sevania said that they bought Rs 10,000 per quintal seed this year and also put in pesticides and fertilisers borrowing money but nothing grew in their fields. “What are we supposed to eat and how we will take care of our children,” said the woman alleging not a single government officer visited their fields despite them protesting for several days.

“We invested thousands and got nothing, how are we supposed to repay bank loans," asked an agitated farmer Suman Bai who was holding cut off plants in her hands.

Plants not bearing fruits is not the only problem these hapless farmers are encountering in the region.

Farmers claim that soybean crop sown in around 3.25 lakh hectares has been gutted completely.

Kamal Parmar, a farmer from the Sahibabad gram panchayat claimed that scores of villages in the region have seen the destruction of soybean and maize crops by insects and worms. Hundreds of farmers have destroyed the crops using cultivators, added Parmar.

Several farmers approached the Sehore collectorate on Tuesday and protested with damaged crops in their hands. They demanded immediate survey of their fields and payment of crop insurance amount. They also alleged that 42,000 farmers of the district affiliated to co-operative are awaiting crop insurance amounts for three years.

Deputy Collector Aditya Kumar Jain on the occasion said that he will convene a meeting of the agriculture department officers and will discuss the crop survey plan.

Kedar Sirohi, the farm union leader of the Congress party, told News18 that this is not only the problem of Sehore as Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Indore and other districts have reported similar issues which are caused by the influx of inferior quality seeds in MP.

“In the last two-three years, sub-standard quality seeds are available everywhere and seed certification is only being done on papers,” said Sirohi. This is why the qualities of traditional seeds have been exhausted, he added.

