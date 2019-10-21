Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » India
1-min read

Heavy Rains Return to Northern Karnataka, IMD Issues Red Alert for Coastal Dists from Oct 23-26

A special advisory warning of a flood-like situation in the coming four days due to full reservoir level (FRL) in the Cauvery and Krishna basin has been sent to the district authorities.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:October 21, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Heavy Rains Return to Northern Karnataka, IMD Issues Red Alert for Coastal Dists from Oct 23-26
Representative image.

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshin Kannada and Udupi from October 23 to 26 as rainfall intensifies over coastal and northern districts of Karnataka.

The Central Water Commission (CWC)'s Flood Forecast Monitoring Directorate has also issued an extreme flood situation or red bulletin to the state with regards to the water levels in the Ghatprabha river that flows through Mudhol in Bagalkot district. The river had reached a level of 538.93m at 2pm on Monday, which is 0.93m above the danger level.

A special advisory warning of a flood-like situation in the coming four days due to full reservoir level (FRL) in the Cauvery and Krishna basin has been sent to the district authorities.

Downstream districts of Koppal, Bellari, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajnagar, Kodagu, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Raichur, Chikkamangaluru and Shivamogga have been alerted of increase in inflow in reservoir levels.

The national highways along Belagavi, Dharwad and Hubbali were inundated causing severe traffic snarls and damage to vehicles. The district authorities were asked to take precautionary measures and direct the managements of schools and colleges to assess the rain situation and take decisions accordingly.

The intensifying low-pressure area and related cyclonic circulation is the main trigger for heavy rainfall forecast across the state.

The low pressure is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmps has also been predicted across the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram