Heavy Rains Return to Northern Karnataka, IMD Issues Red Alert for Coastal Dists from Oct 23-26

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshin Kannada and Udupi from October 23 to 26 as rainfall intensifies over coastal and northern districts of Karnataka.

The Central Water Commission (CWC)'s Flood Forecast Monitoring Directorate has also issued an extreme flood situation or red bulletin to the state with regards to the water levels in the Ghatprabha river that flows through Mudhol in Bagalkot district. The river had reached a level of 538.93m at 2pm on Monday, which is 0.93m above the danger level.

A special advisory warning of a flood-like situation in the coming four days due to full reservoir level (FRL) in the Cauvery and Krishna basin has been sent to the district authorities.

Downstream districts of Koppal, Bellari, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajnagar, Kodagu, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Raichur, Chikkamangaluru and Shivamogga have been alerted of increase in inflow in reservoir levels.

The national highways along Belagavi, Dharwad and Hubbali were inundated causing severe traffic snarls and damage to vehicles. The district authorities were asked to take precautionary measures and direct the managements of schools and colleges to assess the rain situation and take decisions accordingly.

The intensifying low-pressure area and related cyclonic circulation is the main trigger for heavy rainfall forecast across the state.

The low pressure is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmps has also been predicted across the state.

