Heavy Rains Return to Northern Karnataka, IMD Issues Red Alert for Coastal Dists from Oct 23-26
A special advisory warning of a flood-like situation in the coming four days due to full reservoir level (FRL) in the Cauvery and Krishna basin has been sent to the district authorities.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshin Kannada and Udupi from October 23 to 26 as rainfall intensifies over coastal and northern districts of Karnataka.
The Central Water Commission (CWC)'s Flood Forecast Monitoring Directorate has also issued an extreme flood situation or red bulletin to the state with regards to the water levels in the Ghatprabha river that flows through Mudhol in Bagalkot district. The river had reached a level of 538.93m at 2pm on Monday, which is 0.93m above the danger level.
A special advisory warning of a flood-like situation in the coming four days due to full reservoir level (FRL) in the Cauvery and Krishna basin has been sent to the district authorities.
Downstream districts of Koppal, Bellari, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajnagar, Kodagu, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Raichur, Chikkamangaluru and Shivamogga have been alerted of increase in inflow in reservoir levels.
The national highways along Belagavi, Dharwad and Hubbali were inundated causing severe traffic snarls and damage to vehicles. The district authorities were asked to take precautionary measures and direct the managements of schools and colleges to assess the rain situation and take decisions accordingly.
The intensifying low-pressure area and related cyclonic circulation is the main trigger for heavy rainfall forecast across the state.
The low pressure is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmps has also been predicted across the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display