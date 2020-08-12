INDIA

1-MIN READ

Heavy Rains to Hit Parts of Mumbai, Neighbouring Districts in Next 24 Hours

A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus wades through a water logged street during heavy rain in Mumbai. (AP)



Isolated places in Mumbai are likely to receive heavy rains, while Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri will witness more intense showers for the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and intense showers in neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours. A brown alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Raigad, Nashik and Pune, an IMD official said.

Isolated places in Mumbai are likely to receive heavy rains, while neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri will witness more intense showers for the next 24 hours, the official said Other parts of Maharashtra will receive light to moderate rains, he added.

Incessant showers have been pummelling Mumbai and suburban areas since Wednesday morning. "Mumbai, western suburbs, parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai received more than 60 mm rainfall in the last six hours at 2.30 pm," tweeted KS Hosalikar, deputy director general ofI MD Mumbai.

Satellite and radar indicate intense clouding over North Konkan, he said. Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and parts of SouthGujarat are very likely to receive intermittent spells of rain, he added.

