Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Shimla, Govt Orders Closure of All Educational Institutes for Monday
Train services between Shimla and Kalka were also disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in Himachal Pradesh.
Train services between Shimla and Kalka were also disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in Himachal Pradesh.
Shimla: As heavy rains lashed Shimla on the intervening night of August 17 and 18, the administration ordered closure of educational institutes.
In an order issued on Sunday, the administration said the schools, colleges, universities and Anganwari centres will remain shut on Monday in view of the inclement weather as several roads have been closed due to landslides.
"In view of heavy rains and blockages and damages caused to roads, it has become necessary to order closure of all educational institutes," the order signed by District Magistrate Amit Kashyap said.
Train services between Shimla and Kalka were also disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
Landslides occurred at four-five places on the Shimla-Kalka track following heavy rains in the region, he added.
A Shimla-bound train from Kalka had started at 3 am but had to be terminated midway at Dharampur Railway Station at 5 am due to landslides, he added.
Subsequently it was decided not to run any train till the clearance of the track, he added. Train services on the Shimla-Kalka route are likely to resume on Monday after the track is cleared.
In a rain related incident a labourer died, while six others were injured when the wall of a house collapsed in Shimla following heavy rains.
The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, who hailed from Bihar's Kishanganj district, officials said.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Joe Jonas Celebrates James Bond Themed Birthday with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Sophie
- Netflix Reveals Why Pankaj Tripathi Was the Perfect Choice for 'Guruji' in 'Sacred Games' 2
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live