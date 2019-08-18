Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Shimla, Govt Orders Closure of All Educational Institutes for Monday

Shimla: As heavy rains lashed Shimla on the intervening night of August 17 and 18, the administration ordered closure of educational institutes.

In an order issued on Sunday, the administration said the schools, colleges, universities and Anganwari centres will remain shut on Monday in view of the inclement weather as several roads have been closed due to landslides.

"In view of heavy rains and blockages and damages caused to roads, it has become necessary to order closure of all educational institutes," the order signed by District Magistrate Amit Kashyap said.

Train services between Shimla and Kalka were also disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

Landslides occurred at four-five places on the Shimla-Kalka track following heavy rains in the region, he added.

A Shimla-bound train from Kalka had started at 3 am but had to be terminated midway at Dharampur Railway Station at 5 am due to landslides, he added.

Subsequently it was decided not to run any train till the clearance of the track, he added. Train services on the Shimla-Kalka route are likely to resume on Monday after the track is cleared.

In a rain related incident a labourer died, while six others were injured when the wall of a house collapsed in Shimla following heavy rains.

The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, who hailed from Bihar's Kishanganj district, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

