Heavy Rush at Vaccine Centres in MP as State Crosses 6-Lakh Mark for Doses

As part of a special campaign for the Covid-19 vaccination, Madhya Pradesh took up mass inoculation at 7,000 plus centres with a target of 10-lakh vaccine doses in a day on Thursday. The administration has allowed locals for on the spot registrations.

Huge crowds were seen at vaccination centres as the second phase of the mega vaccination drive started on July 1 at 9.30 am. Including 30,000 in the State capital, the government plans to inoculate 10-lakh persons during the day.

Sources claimed that as against the target of 50,000 vaccine doses, the city only received 30,000 doses. July 1 and July 3 have been reserved for mega vaccination drive while July 2 will see routine vaccination, said State Vaccination Officer Dr Santosh Shukla.

Several vaccination centres saw a dearth of vaccine doses. A senior officer from the Bhopal immunisation team told News18.com that city has received limited numbers of doses on Thursday and he wasn’t sure how many doses the city will get on July 3, in the second leg of the mega vaccination campaign.

Social distancing was also thrown for a toss at several vaccination centres as locals jostled it out to find doses lining up outside centres in serpentine queues.

The State still managed to administer 6.29 lakh doses on Thursday, the CoWin portal said. According to the site, the State has offered over 1.82 crore first doses and 24.77 lakh second doses as of now.

Total 4,991 government centres and 15 private centres are administering vaccine doses in the State. Indore has administered over 21.30 lakh first and 3.34 lakh second doses while Bhopal has only offered first doses to 12.85 lakh locals and 2.14 lakh have received the second dose.

The first leg of mega vaccination had been carried out from June 21 to 30 in Madhya Pradesh.

100% vaccination possible in four months

The state is facing a dearth of sufficient numbers of doses. A senior officer of the Department of Health said that if the State gets 50 lakh weekly doses, then the 100% vaccination can be achieved by November. Sources also claimed that July 2 was turned into routine immunisation day as there were insufficient numbers of vaccines in stocks. “If we have 40-50 lakh vaccines doses in stock in advance, we can increase slots and supply districts with ample doses,” a senior official engaged in immunisation said.

