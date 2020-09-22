INDIA

1-MIN READ

Heavy Showers Lead to Waterlogging in Several Parts of Mumbai, More Rain Predicted Tomorrow

Visuals from Sion-Matunga road in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" for Mumbai on Wednesday.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, leading to waterlogging in some areas. The affected areas included Sion-Matunga road and Lower Parel, among others.

The India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" for Mumbai on Wednesday.

The IMD last week had predicted heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon started withdrawing. Several parts of central and south India are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD earlier had also issued an orange warning for Kerala, Goa and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

