Heavy Showers to Bring Relief from Heatwave in Next 2 Days; Find Out Which States Will Get Rain

Heavy rainfall is likely to bring the much-needed respite from heat in several northern states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The weather department said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from Tuesday night onwards. Under the influence of this disturbance, the maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over several parts of northwest India.

Rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the next five days. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy showers on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday; the same will be witnessed in Arunachal Pradesh on April 13 and 14.

In Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram, too, rain is expected on April 10, 13, and 14.

Scores of places across northeast Indian states have been receiving very heavy rainfall for almost a week now while Tamil Nadu and Kerala have received rainfall in varied measures over the last two days.

The IMD said, under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya and isolated/scattered rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 & 13, over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on April 10, over Assam and Meghalaya on April 12, while isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam-Meghalaya on April 10 and 11.

“Under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south peninsular India, heavy rainfall likely over Kerala on April 10 and over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on April 10," the IMD bulletin warned and added that squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, south-west Bay of Bengal on April 10, because of which fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

