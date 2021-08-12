Heavy to Extremely Rainfall Likely in Four States; Weak Monsoon to Continue for 5 Days. Check Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in many states including West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The weather department said that the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 11-14 and reduction after that.

The current spell of weak monsoon over the country is likely to continue for the next five days, the IMD said on Wednesday. However, the intense rainfall spell over northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is expected to last till August 14 and reduce thereafter, the IMD said.

There is no likelihood of rainfall in Delhi over the next 6-7 days as the monsoon trough has shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas, the IMD said.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over north Indian plains (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15, it said. Rainfall activity will increase over peninsular India from August 16 onwards, the IMD said.

Mumbai, meanwhile, woke up to cloudy skies and a light drizzle on Thursday morning. The IMD had predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs. A high tide of 4.44 metres is expected at 2.31 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.00 metres is likely to occur at 8.32 pm today, The Free Press Journal said in a report.

According to the IMD data, from June 1 to August 10, the country received 5 per cent less rainfall than normal. The east and northeast India meteorological division of the IMD has recorded 12 per cent less rainfall, while the northwest India and central India meteorological divisions have recorded minus 2 and 7 per cent rainfall respectively.

