Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Large Parts of India This Week: IMD
The warning comes after the IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date.
Commuters cross a road during showers in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of India, including several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat, over the next few days till Friday, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
The warning comes after the IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date.
According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places, with extremely heavy rains at isolated places, are very likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.
Heavytoveryheavyrains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are very likely today over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather office said in a statement.
Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely today at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.
Heavyrainsatisolatedplaces are also expected today over north Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, TamilNadu, Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka.
For tomorrow, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are likely over Assam and Meghalaya.
Heavytoveryheavyrain is also expected for tomorrow at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh,sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.
Heavyrainsatisolatedplaces are expected on Tuesday over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh,west Uttar Pradesh,Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh,Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura,Konkanand Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and TamilNadu, it said.
The IMD, in its warning for Wednesday, said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and MeghalayaandKonkanandGoa.
It said heavy rains are also expected on Wednesday at isolatedplacesoverSubHimalayanWestBengal and Sikkim, Gujarat region, centralMaharashtraandcoastalKarnataka.
For Thursday, it predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka.
Heavy rains are also expected on Thursday at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and Kerala.
On Friday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka.
Heavy rains are also expected at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Kerala on Friday.
The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30.
This year, the monsoon touched Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. It battered the western coast in the first half of June.
