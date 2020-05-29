Heavy Traffic Jam, Irate Commuters After Haryana Seals Delhi-Gurugram Border Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases

A huge traffic jam was witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday morning after the Haryana government sealed borders with Delhi amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections. Chaos ensued as crowds of people gathered at the border causing vehicular congestion and traffic snarls.





#WATCH: People in large numbers gather at Delhi-Gurugram border; Haryana Govt yesterday sealed borders with Delhi in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/MgCbtOJPlw

— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij issued fresh orders on Thursday for sealing borders with the national capital citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past one week in Haryana's districts adjoining Delhi. The order is likely to make the movement of people travelling across the borders without valid permission tougher. The order comes just days before the fourth coronavirus lockdown ends on May 31.

"I have again issued orders today that in the districts adjoining Delhi, no leniency should be shown. Eighty per cent of our coronavirus cases are from the districts adjoining Delhi. Therefore, we are maintaining strictness on our borders with the national capital and keeping these sealed," the minister said.

He, however, in an order said barring the categories exempted by the Delhi High Court and the Centre, the state borders for others will remain completely sealed. He cited the movement of people into the districts bordering the national capital as the reason behind the surge in cases.

Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar are the four worst-hit districts accounting for a majority of 1,504 infection cases in the state. Faridabad has reported the maximum seven fatalities in the state followed by three in Gurgaon and one in Sonipat, according to a state health bulletin.

On Thursday, Gurugram reported 68 fresh cases followed by 18 in Faridabad and four in Sonipat. The total cases in Gurugram on are 405, Faridabad 276, Sonipat 180 and Jhajjar 97, as per the bulletin.

India on Friday crossed yet another milestone in Covid-19 cases as the country reported the highest spike so far with 7,466 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,65,799.