Nepal to Prorogue Parl Session Amid Hectic Parleys as PM Oli Meets Prez After India Comments Backfire

New Delhi: Amidst call for resignation, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday met former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after facing sharp attacks over his comments on India.

A cabinet meeting was too held at the official residence of the prime minister in Baluwatar, where the government decided to prorogue (discontinue without dissolving) the ongoing Budget Session of the parliament.

Later, a Communist Party Standing Committee meeting was also held, which was skipped by Oli. According to sources, majority of the standing committee members want the PM to step down as party president, and "has been isolated in his party".

PM Oli had recently accused New Delhi of orchestrating efforts to topple him in an effort to put the rival faction led by co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on a back foot. PM Oli, speaking at an event, had claimed that his rivals were trying to pull the rug from under his feet because he had brought out a new political map that had upset Nepal’s giant neighbour. But this attempt appeared to have backfired.

At the party’s 44-member standing committee meeting on Tuesday, local media reports quoted communist party leaders such as Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam stepping up their pitch to seek his removal. They have argued that the Oli-led government had failed to deliver on basic governance issues and was blaming India to divert attention, according to a report in The Himalayan Times.