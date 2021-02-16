Hefty Fines, Masks and Social Distancing Again for Maha as Govt Says No to Lockdown, Yes to Strict Covid Measures

Amid a spate of fresh Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday decided there would be no lockdown, but a new round of restrictions will be implemented to bring the infections in control.

The state government's review meeting on the recent rise of coronavirus cases concluded on Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the conditions did not solicit a total lockdown. However, the government has identified districts that need special attention and is now reluctant to start locals for all, especially during peak hours.

In what may seem like an appeal for people to follow Covid-19 measures sincerely, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said "people should decide if they want another lockdown or to live normally, with certain restrictions".

Here are the important restrictions decided upon in the meeting:

◈ The government will implement "targeted testing" by increasing testing in areas where cases are on the rise. At least 20 high-risk contacts will be traced by the administration for each Covid positive case.

◈ Punitive action will be taken against those not wearing masks or breaking Covid protocols, including the imposition of fines on violators.

◈ Door-to-door scanning of people with comorbidities will be undertaken.

◈ Citizens will be asked to strictly follow Covid SOPs.

◈ Containment zones will be created where cases rise.

◈ Strict action will be taken against hotels, marriage halls, and party venues that fail to follow strict Covid protocol.

◈ Licenses of marriage halls will be cancelled if people are found to be not wearing masks or breaking Covid-19 protocol.

◈ Action will be taken against those hotels, eateries, restaurants where Covid protocols are not being followed.

◈ Field hospitals will be made ready to take up emergency and/or rising Covid cases.

◈ Virus testing will be increased in the interiors of the state.

Times Now reported that the city's M-West ward, which also covers Chembur, is seeing a rise in fresh coronavirus cases and the local ward office has issued new guidelines to societies.

The basic 5 guidelines to Chembur residents:

◈ Housing societies have been asked to restrict the entry of outsiders to a minimum, including of milkmen and house helps.

◈ Measures like thermal scanning are to be implemented.

◈ Covid-19 positive cases in the society have been asked to follow strict quarantine guidelines along with concerned family members, and stay quarantined for 14 days.

◈ Other members in the family and high-risk contacts will have to undergo mandatory testing and any other

symptomatic person in the society will also be checked through MCGM.

◈ The notice says the BMC has resumed sealing buildings and societies with more Covid cases.

The state government has also emphasised the "3T formula" of tracing, testing, and treatment.