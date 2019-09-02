'Hefty Fines Unfeasible': After Four States, Gujarat Govt Too Expresses Reservations Over New Traffic Norms

New Delhi: A day after four states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan, refused to implement the provisions of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, Gujarat too expressed their reservations with the new norms. The Gujarat government contended that the high fines do not seem feasible and they will implement the new norms only after getting a report from the RTO.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government says it is considering providing practical relief to violators of the amended Motor Vehicles Act from hefty penalty charges. Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "Motorcycle is the common transport vehicle of the common people and it is not practical to impose hefty fine on it. In some cases, penalty is more than cost of the vehicle."

After being passed in the Lok Sabha a few weeks earlier, the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill went into effect on Sunday. The new bill was passed to amend the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 which was tabled in the house back in 2017, but was not cleared in the upper house and eventually got lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The Act provides for the grant of licenses and permits related to motor vehicles, standards for motor vehicles, and penalties for violation of these provisions.

The provisions include provisions for enhanced penalties which are being notified now. For the new provisions, there are no further amendments in Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 are required.

Under the new rules Rs 10,000 fine will be levied for not giving way to emergency vehicles and Rs 10,000 for driving despite disqualification. Aggregators violating driving licences will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

