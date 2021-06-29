Height Curbs on Idols, No Processions: How Maharashtra Will Celebrate Ganeshotsav Amid Covid

The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory for Ganeshotsav amid Covid-19. It has asked citizens to ‘celebrate simply’ and placed restrictions on the height of Ganesh statues.

Guidelines for Ganeshotsav:

• Because of the covid-19 epidemic, Ganeshotsav should be observed in a simple manner.

• Ganeshotsav Mandals will need to obtain proper authorization from the local administration for public Ganeshotsav.

• In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the height of all Ganesh idols in public celebrations across the state will be limited to four feet, while those in residences will be confined to only two feet this year.

• The organisers of the public event have been advised to make every effort to enable online Ganesh darshan.

• If at all feasible, shadow clay idols should be kept. Immersion should also be performed at home.

• If immersion at home is not possible, it should be done in a man-made pond.

• Mandals should accept whatever donations citizens make to them.

• During Aarti, Bhajan, and Kirtan, stay away from the crowds.

• Instead of cultural programmes, health-related activities and camps could be used to raise awareness.

• In Ganpati Mandap, adequate disinfection and thermal screening arrangements should be established.

• Break the Chain restrictions will continue to be enforced.

• All processions, whether for welcoming lord Ganesh or for his immersion rites, have already been banned.

• At the immersion site, wait for a minimum amount of time.

• For their own safety, children and the elderly should avoid visiting the immersion site.

