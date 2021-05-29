'Heinous Crimes Against Women Too': Panel Submits Report on Post-poll Violence in Bengal

The four-member committee formed by the Centre to probe into the various incidents of violence that erupted in West Bengal following the hotly-contested assembly polls, submitted its report today. The fact-finding report was presented to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy, a government statement read.

A delegation of the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) led by convener Monika Arora, Advocate Supreme Court of India, presented a fact finding report on post-poll violence in Bengal titled as “Khela in Bengal 2021” before Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy.

The Union ministry of home affairs had sought a report from the Bengal government over reports of this post-poll violence in the state earlier this month.

A four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier. The ministry had also sought a report from the Governor on the law-and-order situation in Bengal, particularly after the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that six of its members were killed in various incidents. The team had visited several places in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts and spoke to family members of the deceased and locals.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said 16 people lost their lives in post-poll violence in various parts of the state. The BJP has alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed a number of its workers, attacked women members, vandalised houses and looted shops.

Rejecting the charges, Banerjee maintained that violence and clashes were taking place in those areas where saffron party candidates emerged victorious in the assembly polls.

