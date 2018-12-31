LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Held at Gunpoint, Delhi Student Snatches Gun From Robber at Petrol Pump

Karan Chowdhary was attacked by a man who asked him for his motorcycle keys at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Held at Gunpoint, Delhi Student Snatches Gun From Robber at Petrol Pump
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: A student is being lauded for his bravado and or thwarting a robbery attempt near a petrol pump in Delhi's Shahdara. A CCTV footage showed that Karan Chowdhary, who was attacked and threatened by a man at gunpoint on Sunday, snatched the pistol from the attacker’s hands.

Chowdhary said he left for his institute at 6 am and stopped his bike midway to fill petrol. When he moved a few steps ahead from the petrol pump, he was attacked by a man who asked for his motorcycle's keys, according to news agency ANI.

"He asked me to give him my bike keys but I refused. I stepped down from my bike and ran away from the spot to seek help from people at the petrol pump; they all refused to help and went away from there and locked themselves in a room," Chowdhary said.

"So I fought with the miscreant all alone and snatched a pistol from his hands. Then he immediately ran away," he added.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram