English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Held at Gunpoint, Delhi Student Snatches Gun From Robber at Petrol Pump
Karan Chowdhary was attacked by a man who asked him for his motorcycle keys at gunpoint on Sunday morning.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: A student is being lauded for his bravado and or thwarting a robbery attempt near a petrol pump in Delhi's Shahdara. A CCTV footage showed that Karan Chowdhary, who was attacked and threatened by a man at gunpoint on Sunday, snatched the pistol from the attacker’s hands.
Chowdhary said he left for his institute at 6 am and stopped his bike midway to fill petrol. When he moved a few steps ahead from the petrol pump, he was attacked by a man who asked for his motorcycle's keys, according to news agency ANI.
"He asked me to give him my bike keys but I refused. I stepped down from my bike and ran away from the spot to seek help from people at the petrol pump; they all refused to help and went away from there and locked themselves in a room," Chowdhary said.
"So I fought with the miscreant all alone and snatched a pistol from his hands. Then he immediately ran away," he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Chowdhary said he left for his institute at 6 am and stopped his bike midway to fill petrol. When he moved a few steps ahead from the petrol pump, he was attacked by a man who asked for his motorcycle's keys, according to news agency ANI.
"He asked me to give him my bike keys but I refused. I stepped down from my bike and ran away from the spot to seek help from people at the petrol pump; they all refused to help and went away from there and locked themselves in a room," Chowdhary said.
"So I fought with the miscreant all alone and snatched a pistol from his hands. Then he immediately ran away," he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results