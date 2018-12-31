Held at Gunpoint, Delhi Student Snatches Gun From Robber at Petrol Pump

A student is being lauded for his bravado and or thwarting a robbery attempt near a petrol pump in Delhi's Shahdara. A CCTV footage showed that Karan Chowdhary, who was attacked and threatened by a man at gunpoint on Sunday, snatched the pistol from the attacker’s hands.Chowdhary said he left for his institute at 6 am and stopped his bike midway to fill petrol. When he moved a few steps ahead from the petrol pump, he was attacked by a man who asked for his motorcycle's keys, according to news agency ANI."He asked me to give him my bike keys but I refused. I stepped down from my bike and ran away from the spot to seek help from people at the petrol pump; they all refused to help and went away from there and locked themselves in a room," Chowdhary said."So I fought with the miscreant all alone and snatched a pistol from his hands. Then he immediately ran away," he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.