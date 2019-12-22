Held Hostage by Pirates Over a Fortnight Ago, 17 Indians & Wife of Chief Engg Aboard Hong Kong Vessel Released
ARX Maritime, which tracks the movements of ships, had said on its website that the vessel was taken over by pirates on December 2 and 19 people on board were kidnapped — of these, 18 were Indians.
Representative image
New Delhi: Eighteen Indians, including wife of chief engineer, aboard a captured Hong Kong-flagged vessel were released by pirates on Sunday, an official source said.
The Indian mission in Nigeria had approached the African nation's authorities for help on December 3 to ascertain the details and rescue those abducted. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the chief officer of the vessel was from Mumbai's Borivali.
ARX Maritime, which tracks the movements of ships, had said on its website that the vessel was taken over by pirates on December 2 and 19 people on board were kidnapped — of these, 18 were Indians.
The Hong Kong-flagged 'VLCC, NAVE CONSTELLATION' was attacked by pirates during the evening hours of December 3 while transiting through Nigeria. Nave Constellation belongs to an Anglo Eastern shipping company, which has its main office in Hong Kong and an Indian branch in Mumbai's Andheri.
ARX Maritime provides commercial risk management for vessels trading in high-risk areas.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Nair Says Suitable Boy Actress Beaten for Protesting Against CAA in Lucknow, Demands Release
- Ahmedabad Gets Provisional Clearance to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Games
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: There Are Absolutely No Arguments Against it
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car