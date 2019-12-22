Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Held Hostage by Pirates Over a Fortnight Ago, 17 Indians & Wife of Chief Engg Aboard Hong Kong Vessel Released

ARX Maritime, which tracks the movements of ships, had said on its website that the vessel was taken over by pirates on December 2 and 19 people on board were kidnapped — of these, 18 were Indians.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Held Hostage by Pirates Over a Fortnight Ago, 17 Indians & Wife of Chief Engg Aboard Hong Kong Vessel Released
Representative image

New Delhi: Eighteen Indians, including wife of chief engineer, aboard a captured Hong Kong-flagged vessel were released by pirates on Sunday, an official source said.

The Indian mission in Nigeria had approached the African nation's authorities for help on December 3 to ascertain the details and rescue those abducted. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the chief officer of the vessel was from Mumbai's Borivali.

ARX Maritime, which tracks the movements of ships, had said on its website that the vessel was taken over by pirates on December 2 and 19 people on board were kidnapped — of these, 18 were Indians.

The Hong Kong-flagged 'VLCC, NAVE CONSTELLATION' was attacked by pirates during the evening hours of December 3 while transiting through Nigeria. Nave Constellation belongs to an Anglo Eastern shipping company, which has its main office in Hong Kong and an Indian branch in Mumbai's Andheri.

ARX Maritime provides commercial risk management for vessels trading in high-risk areas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram