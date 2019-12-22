New Delhi: Eighteen Indians, including wife of chief engineer, aboard a captured Hong Kong-flagged vessel were released by pirates on Sunday, an official source said.

The Indian mission in Nigeria had approached the African nation's authorities for help on December 3 to ascertain the details and rescue those abducted. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the chief officer of the vessel was from Mumbai's Borivali.

ARX Maritime, which tracks the movements of ships, had said on its website that the vessel was taken over by pirates on December 2 and 19 people on board were kidnapped — of these, 18 were Indians.

The Hong Kong-flagged 'VLCC, NAVE CONSTELLATION' was attacked by pirates during the evening hours of December 3 while transiting through Nigeria. Nave Constellation belongs to an Anglo Eastern shipping company, which has its main office in Hong Kong and an Indian branch in Mumbai's Andheri.

ARX Maritime provides commercial risk management for vessels trading in high-risk areas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.