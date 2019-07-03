'Held Hostage for Pilgrim Convoy': Curbs on Civilian Traffic During Amarnath Yatra Irk Kashmir Locals

Srinagar: As the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage started in Kashmir with the deployment of highest-ever security forces, locals in the Valley are irked by the measures that have hampered daily life.

Civilian traffic has been blocked along the Kashmir stretch of the highway at the time of pilgrim movement, while railway services remained suspended between Qazigund and Banihal, a crucial area connecting Kashmir valley with Chenab, leading to Jammu.

Ensuring security of Amarnath yatris have always been a tough task for the forces, but following the February-14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy, leading to the death of 40 paramilitary personnel, the security apparatus in the Valley is on its toes. Forces are fearing an IED attack on pilgrims.

Nearly 100 new bunkers have been erected on the highway and the route which leads to the Amarnath cave. This year, over 40,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure pilgrim’s security, besides deployment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

However, locals are unhappy with the extraordinary security measures. Usman Farooq, a resident of Banihal who studies in government degree college Dooru, Anantnag, used to take the train that would take an hour to reach college.

Now, as the train service has been suspended between 10am and 3pm, he has to wake up two hours earlier and reach home two hours late for the longer travel that he has to undertake. “Every day, I waste four hours because of suspension of train services,” Farooq told News18.

The ban on civilian traffic on the highway was earlier imposed for movement of security convoys. During the parliamentary election in the state, the Kashmir stretch of the highway was banned for civilian traffic for two days.

The highway blockade is also severely inconveniencing locals. The approach roads not only on the highway, but on KP road in Anantnag, which leads to the cave, has been blocked.

“We are unable to come out of our homes. We cannot even stop at the road. The forces harass us,” a resident of Anantnag told News18. The security situation has also affected business on the KP Road, which is one of the main markets in the district. “Forces don’t allow people to even stop. How will they come for shopping?” a distressed shopkeeper in Anantnag said.

On Wednesday, paramilitary forces deployed near Lethpora, where the suicide attack had taken place on February 14, stopped buses of Islamic University of Science and Technology. The buses on way to the university, with students, were searched. The students alleged that some of them were asked to come out of the buses and frisked.

Political leaders and civil society members have raised serious concerns over the issue. “Putting civilians to such unprecedented inconvenience, first during the Lok Sabha election and now for the yatra, is a clear message that the Centre has failed to even restore basic dignity to the life of a Kashmiri,” said senior journalist and political commentator Gowhar Geelani. “A message is being telegraphed that convoys and pilgrimages are the priority, locals can wait,” Geelani added.

Student activist-turned-politician Shehla Rasheed termed the restrictions imposed on the civilians in the name of security as “bizarre” and “unacceptable”. “Nowhere in the world are local populations held hostage to the movement of pilgrims,” she wrote on the Facebook.

“Traders, students and patients are suffering massively due to this illogical order. Fruit and other goods worth crores are rotting on the highways, causing unimaginable damage to the local economy. It is strange that the traffic department’s order uses the word “convoy”,” Rasheed added.

Imran Dar of the National Conference (NC) also slammed the administration for the locals’ troubles. “The National Conference never opposes religious pilgrimage but it is shocking to see how the government is bullying local people in the name of security,” Dar told News18.

“There is no justification for what the government is doing. This is not for the first time when the Amarnath Yatra is taking place,” said Dar, adding that this move will create a sense of alienation among locals for the pilgrims.

“The yatra has been one of the confidence-building measures. It should take place the way it used to. The way the administration is handling it, locals are feeling segregated,” said Waheed Parra, youth leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since militancy took roots in Kashmir, there have been six attacks on Amarnath pilgrims. The last deadliest attack took place on July 10, 2017, when militants targeted a bus carrying pilgrims near Anantnag in south Kashmir killing at least 12 yatris.