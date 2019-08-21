Helicopter Involved in Flood Relief Crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi After Hitting Electric Wires, 3 Missing
There were reportedly three people on board in the helicopter at the time of the crash.
The helicopter crashed 5km away from Arakot in Uttarkashi district. (Photo: News18)
Dehradun: A helicopter involved in rescue efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand crashed near the Uttarkashi district on Wednesday and erupted in flames after it got entangled in the overhead electricity wires.
There were three people on board the helicopter, including two pilots, at the time of the crash. All three are missing, sources said.
The chopper, according to information available, was carrying relief material from Dehradun and was flying from Mori towards Arakot. It belonged to a company called Heritage Aviation.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Mori block of Uttarkashi district has touched 12, with five people still missing. Heavy rain and cloudbursts have led to a flood-like situation in parts of Uttarakhand, leaving people stranded in several areas.
The Tons River has been flowing above the danger level in Uttarkashi following heavy rainfall in the past few days. Three helicopters, including one from the IAF, were pressed into service to take relief material, including food packets and medicines, to people.
Houses and crop on several hectares were washed away as the torrential rain lashed Mori block of Uttarkashi, which borders Himachal Pradesh, in the wee hours on Sunday.
