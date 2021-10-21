With just a few days to go for Diwali, firecracker manufacturers of Sivakasi are trying their best to attract youngsters with innovation. So far, this year’s biggest draw has been crackers in liquor bottles and beer-shape tin packaged exactly like the real liquor bottles.

Sivakasi (also known as little Japan) is located in the Virudunagar district of Tamilnadu. It is the hub of firecracker manufacturing factories in the country and supplies 80 per cent of the crackers needed by Indians during every Diwali.

The fireworks industry in Sivakasi comes up with innovative ways every year to attract people of all age groups. However, things have not been easy for the manufacturers, as the government continue to tighten policies around the use of fireworks.

As diwali is just ahead, dealers from many parts of the country are visiting Sivakasi to purchase crackers in bulk, and the new beer bottle-shaped fancy crackers have clearly garnered a lot of attention. Visitors are so impressed by their uniqueness that they are purchasing these crackers in bulk.

A helicopter type cracker has also attracted the Children this time. “It’s a news type fancy firework that will go up to 30 to 40 meters height and release multiple colours with less sound, Children will like it," said Mariappan, a shopkeeper from Sivakasi. There are many other types of innovative fireworks that are there in the Sivakasi market.

Since the fireworks are manufactured according to the supreme court guidelines, the prices could be 10% higher than the usual this time as some chemicals are avoided and some pollution-free substances are used.

“Sales are good now, it will be good if this continues for a while, We request the centre and state governments to remove the ban and permit the bursting of crackers that will help lakhs of people who are dependent upon this industry," said Wilson, a fireworks dealer from Sivakasi.

