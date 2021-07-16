Helicopter Crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, One Dead, Another Injured; Rescue Ops Ongoing

One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district A pilot died and another was injured in a helicopter crash in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra, and two pilots were on board when it crashed around 4 PM. Police and other authorities are at the site, while relief and rescue work is ongoing.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district’s Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15pm, police told PTI. “One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," an official said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he added.

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site.1/2— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 16, 2021

2/2 Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor & the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 16, 2021

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was shocked to hear about the tragic crash. “An investigation team is being rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery," he said in a tweet.

