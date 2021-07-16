CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MSBSHSE#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» Helicopter Crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, One Dead, Another Injured; Rescue Ops Ongoing
1-MIN READ

Helicopter Crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, One Dead, Another Injured; Rescue Ops Ongoing

People gathered at the crash site. (Image credits: ANI)

People gathered at the crash site. (Image credits: ANI)

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra.

One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district A pilot died and another was injured in a helicopter crash in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra, and two pilots were on board when it crashed around 4 PM. Police and other authorities are at the site, while relief and rescue work is ongoing.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district’s Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15pm, police told PTI. “One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," an official said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he added.

RELATED NEWS

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was shocked to hear about the tragic crash. “An investigation team is being rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery," he said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 16, 2021, 18:12 IST