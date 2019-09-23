Take the pledge to vote

Helicopter Returning from Kedarnath Develops Technical Snag, Crash-lands With 6 Onboard

The pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata in the helicopter when the pilot soon after the take off realised that it had developed a technical snag.

PTI

September 23, 2019
Helicopter Returning from Kedarnath Develops Technical Snag, Crash-lands With 6 Onboard
Kedarnath: Located atop the Himalayan range, the Kedarnath temple is open for public during April. For six months the idol is transferred to a place near Guptakashi called Ukhimath. (Image: Shaq774)
Dehradun: Six pilgrims on board a private helicopter had a narrow escape on Monday when the tail end of the chopper hit an object while making an emergency landing at Kedarnath helipad soon after take-off.

The pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata in the helicopter when the pilot soon after the take off realised that it had developed a technical snag, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Harish Chandra Sharma said.

"As the helicopter was making an emergency landing on the helipad its rear portion hit an object, perhaps a railing," he said. "Luckily, all on board the helicopter are safe," he said. Seven persons, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter when the incident took place, he said.

