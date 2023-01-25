A helicopter carrying Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on Wednesday.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to excessive fog and bad weather conditions.

The helicopter had landed at 10:40 am and took off again after about 50 minutes when the weather cleared.

