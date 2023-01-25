CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Pathaan#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Helicopter With Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Onboard Makes Emergency Landing in TN's Erode Due to Bad Weather
1-MIN READ

Helicopter With Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Onboard Makes Emergency Landing in TN's Erode Due to Bad Weather

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 12:46 IST

Erode, India

The helicopter took off again after an hour as sky cleared. (Photo: News18)

The helicopter took off again after an hour as sky cleared. (Photo: News18)

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to excessive fog and bad weather conditions

A helicopter carrying Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on Wednesday.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to excessive fog and bad weather conditions.

The helicopter had landed at 10:40 am and took off again after about 50 minutes when the weather cleared.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Art of Living Foundation
  2. spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
  3. sri sri ravi shankar
first published:January 25, 2023, 12:33 IST
last updated:January 25, 2023, 12:46 IST
Read More