Helicopters to Connect North-East Towns Starting July

From July state-run helicopter operator Pawan Hans Ltd ​will connect over 50 town and cities in the North-East. This is part of the Civil Aviation ministry's Regional Connectivity Scheme.“The plan is to add more than 50 new towns and cities to our map in the near future. We are actively considering to incorporate seaplanes to our fleet as early as the next financial year and are currently in talks with lessors,” Chairman and Managing Director B.P. Sharma told Mint.Ministry of Civil Aviation had in January awarded 325 routes to airlines and helicopters under the second phase of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS 2), which connects smaller towns, cities and poorly connected areas with air links.During the second round of the auction of routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, 15 operators including, Pawan Hans, Heligo Charters Pvt. Ltd, Heritage Aviation and Sky One Airways won bids to connect 78 airports and 31 heliports.Pawan Hans, which is jointly owned by the central government (51%) and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (49%), currently provides services to ONGC’s offshore operations. The company also provides ferry services in Andaman and Nicobar islands, Lakshadweep, Kerala and to the Vaishnodevi temple."Pawan Hans, which counts state-run companies and the government as its clients, is actively looking to win business from the private sector as well," Sharma said.“Helicopter services don’t need expensive airports or infrastructure and can be used to connect short-haul destinations with ease,” Sharma said, adding that the induction of helicopter services in RCS 2 will aid the growth of Pawan Hans.​