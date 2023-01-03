CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » News » India » Heliports in All Districts Will Boost Tourism, Says Himachal CM Sukhu
1-MIN READ

Heliports in All Districts Will Boost Tourism, Says Himachal CM Sukhu

PTI

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 16:06 IST

Himachal Pradesh, India

CM Sukhu also urged tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. (File)

CM Sukhu also urged tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. (File)

Sukhu, who will attend an Abhar rally near Tapovan here, said efforts would be made to ensure that all district headquarters had a heliport within a year

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said upon his arrival here on Tuesday.

Sukhu, who will attend an Abhar rally near Tapovan here, said efforts would be made to ensure that all district headquarters had a heliport within a year.

He said clearances had been given for social impact assessments to review the effects of infrastructure projects and other development interventions with regards to the expansion of Kangra-Gaggal Airport and the government will look into the prospect of increasing tourist stay in Dharamsala, he added.

Speaking on de-notifying the projects announced by the previous BJP government after April 1, 2022, Sukhu said the new institutions had been opened without budget allocation to woo voters with eye on Assembly polls.

RELATED NEWS

The projects will be reviewed and the institutions opened as per need, he added.

The chief minister is in Dharamsala to attend the three-day session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from Wednesday.

The schedule for the three days includes administration of oaths to newly elected MLAs, election of the Speaker and the Governor’s address.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Dharamsala
  2. Himachal Pradesh
first published:January 03, 2023, 16:06 IST
last updated:January 03, 2023, 16:06 IST
Read More