'He'll Pursue Farming': After SC Bail in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Convict's Mother Plans His Wedding

On March 9, the Supreme Court granted bail to AG Perarivalan, the convict serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for almost 32 years. Arputhammal, the mother of Perarivalan, who led the legal fight for her son’s release, is now planning his wedding.

“My son generally likes to do agriculture. He will definitely be involved in agriculture in the future. Meanwhile, he earlier stated that he was not interested in getting married since he was already running between prison and home and he didn’t want one more woman to go through this. I think the situation has changed now, so it will be the next step," said Arputhammal, Perarivalan’s mother.

The 50-year-old Perarivalan hails from the Jolarpet area of Tamil Nadu’s Tirupathur district. He was arrested and jailed 32 years ago in connection with the former PM’s assassination in Tamil Nadu. Perarivalan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, was granted a month’s parole on May 28, 2021, to get medical treatment for a bladder infection and joint pain. Following this, Perarivalan was brought to his home in Jolarpet. As per the jail order, he had been signing in at the local police station every day. Though he was treated for a bladder infection at home, from time to time he went to private hospitals in Chennai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri for treatment on the advice of doctors. Apparently, Perarivalan’s parole has been extended nine times so far each month due to the ongoing treatment.

In this situation, the Supreme Court on March 9 granted bail to Perarivalan. Speaking to reporters, Arputhammal said, “The Supreme Court granted bail to my son; it’s a victory for over 30 years of struggle. Also, the extension of parole was a major factor in the improvement in the health of my son who was suffering from a bladder infection and other ailments. Everyone knows how big 30 years is in a man’s life. Our family is happy that my son will be able to move freely after being granted bail. Lawyers had asked for bail for my son on the grounds of his studies, probation, long period of imprisonment, and his health. I have already said multiple times that the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had nothing to do with my son. But no one believed it. My son fought for his justice. Next, we look forward to his release soon."

Furthermore, Arputhammal thanked political leaders, social activists, lawyers and the media for their support in securing bail for her son. “We are now planning for my son’s wedding," Arputhammal said.

“We see this as a victory for his series of struggles. We look forward to his release soon," said Perarivalan’s lawyer Sivakumar.

