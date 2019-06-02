English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Help Govt End Corruption in Panchayati Raj, Municipal and Revenue Acts: KCR Tells People
The government, after redefining the functioning of local bodies, enacted the new Panchayati Raj Act and is contemplating enacting the new Municipal Act. It also decided to have a re-look at the Revenue Act and review it thoroughly.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI file photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday called upon the people of the state to join hands with the government in putting an end to corruption and to establish highest standards in transparent administration.
The government, after redefining the functioning of local bodies, enacted the new Panchayati Raj Act and is contemplating enacting the new Municipal Act, and also decided to have a re-look at the Revenue Act and review it thoroughly, KCR said.
Any reform that is done with common effort of government and people will become a reality and be successful, he said after unfurling the national flag as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations here.
"I request large-scale people's participation for successful implementation of the new Panchayati Raj, new Municipal and new Revenue Acts. People for their day-to-day requirements do have connection with these three departments.”
"If all of us together can drive away corruption from these three departments with firm determination then we will be able to infuse confidence and respect among people on administrative systems and institutions," Rao said.
He said people of Telangana have been highly conscious to reach and achieve societal goals adding the people of the state achieved successful results by fighting with unity and created a new chapter in the history of the country through their separate statehood movement.
On the new Panchayati Raj Act, he said while entrusting precise responsibilities and duties to the Panchayati Raj institutions, the required funds were being provided by the government from time to time.
In the framework of new Panchayati Raj Act there shall not be any scope for corruption, the Chief Minister said, adding it was obligatory on the part of peoples' representatives and officers of Panchayati Raj institutions to take care of village sanitation and developing greenery.
He further said in the context and background of rapid urbanisation, the government is also contemplating enacting a new Municipal Act, which stipulated stringent regulations to ensure cities and towns were not expanded haphazardly and irrationally.
With the changing times and situations, institutions and acts should also be changed, failing which the society would lag far behind in battling change, Rao stressed.
KCR further said the revenue department came into existence at a time when there was a need for land revenue collection, adding the formulation of new Revenue Act would ensure that problems of land-owners were removed.
"The Revenue Act formulated during the feudal times had many loopholes which give scope for corruption. During the cleansing and rectification of land records, all these loopholes, became hurdles to government in its efforts," he said.
The government is involved in formulating the new Revenue Act to ensure the problems and difficulties of farmers were removed as far as the sales and purchases, mutation process, registrations and provision of hereditary rights were concerned, he added.
The Chief Minister on the occasion announced that the amount given under "Rythu Bandhu" investment support scheme for agriculture, would be enhanced from Rs 8,000 per acre to Rs 10,000 per acre from this year.
He also highlighted various welfare measures implemented by the government and said with incredible resolve Telangana is moving forward in its journey towards growth.
"By giving equal importance to both development and welfare we initiated the process of reconstruction of the state," KCR said.
Telangana formation day was celebrated in the offices of the opposition Congress, BJP, and various other government departments.
