'Help Them Reunite': Brother of Missing Indian in New Zealand Shooting Appeals to PM Modi

Haji Ali Patel from Gujarat's Bharuch whose brother is injured in Christchurch terror attack: My brother& his wife had gone together to mosque. My brother was shot in the back & was rushed to hospital by police. My sister-in-law followed him to hospital but wasn't allowed to meet pic.twitter.com/XUFisY5kn1 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

A video from #ChristChurch shows one Ahmed Jehangir who was shot. His brother Iqbal Jehangir is a resident of Hyderabad & would like to go to NZ for Ahmed’s family.



I request @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj to make necessary arrangements for the Khursheed family — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 15, 2019

"My brother and sister-in-law had gone together to the mosque. He was shot at the back and my sister-in-law wasn’t allowed to meet him at the hospital," Haji Ali Patel from Gujarat’s Bharuch was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.At least 49 worshippers were killed on Friday in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.The two Indian-origin residents — Farhaj Ahsan and Ahmed Jahangir — were among those shot by the gunman who was described by the Australian Prime Minister as “extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist.”“My son went to the mosque to offer Friday prayers. My son has not returned yet. About 17 people are still missing. I request the government to find the whereabouts and well-being of my son,” Mohammed Sayeeduddin was quoted by ANI as saying.Since the whereabouts of seven persons are unknown to the families, relatives in India have appealed to the government to take immediate steps to find their dear ones.Requesting prime minister and external affairs minister, Patel said, “My brother and sister-in-law are not able to contact. They (the hospital where his brother is admitted) are not informing her anything. My brother is in critical condition. I urge Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Gujarat Chief Minister to help them reunite.”India's High Commission in New Zealand on Saturday said that it has been pursuing with local authorities whereabouts of seven Indians and two Indian-origin persons after the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques.Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen urged the External Affairs Minister to help the families in Hyderabad.