Hema Malini Writes To EAM Jaishankar Over Reopening POPSK At Vrindavan

Mathura (UP): BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday said she has written to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding reopening the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) at Vrindavan. The services at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Vrindavan here have been suspended since March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Looking at the hardship faced by locals as well as tourists, I have written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding reopening the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in the temple city of Vrindavan, she told reporters. In the letter, the Mathura MP stated that though normal functioning has started in all government and semi-government offices in the country, services in Vrindavan-based Post Office Passport Seva Kendra have not yet started.

The external affairs minister was apprised of the religious importance of Vrindavan city which attracts many domestic and international tourists, especially those visiting ISKCON Vrindavan, the BJP MP said. The actor-politician said research scholars also visit the famous Government Museum in Mathura.

Hema Malini had inaugurated the POPSK at Vrindavan in 2018 when the rare facility was introduced in 100 post offices of the country, Janardan Sharma, representative of the MP, said. .

