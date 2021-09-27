Herd of 40 Elephants Wreaks Havoc in Chhattisgarh Village

A herd of 40 elephants wreaked havoc in Chhattisgarh’s Beljhiriya village near the Marwahi forest park, causing immense damage to crops. And now, following a complaint from the villagers, the forest department is monitoring the herd. This is the second time that the village has come under attack from a large group of tuskers and the villagers have been seeking a response from the authorities.

Elephants pose a huge threat to villages in Chhattisgarh. In several places, elephants destroy crops, as well as property, even killing people in the process. As many as 204 people have died and 97 injured in elephant attacks in the state between 2018-2020, according to government reports.

Nearly 45 elephants have also died, says the report. During this period, 66,582 cases of crop damage, 5047 cases of damage to houses and 3151 cases of damage to other properties have been registered by the government. In these three years, the government has provided compensation worth Rs 57,81,63,655 to the people who suffered losses because of elephants.

Among the worst affected districts are Jashpur, Surguja, Surajpur, Korba and Raigarh districts of the northern region of Chhattisgarh. To stop these incidents that result in the loss of both human and animal lives, the state government recently announced the Lemru Elephant Reserve in Korba, consisting of 450 square kilometres of dense forests. CM Bhupesh Baghel said that one of the major reasons for elephant attacks is the lack of space for them to move around freely.

